Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 30,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,810,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,135,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

