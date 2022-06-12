Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.47 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

