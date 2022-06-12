Laurentian Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$17.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MDI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
MDI stock opened at C$11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market cap of C$962.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.
