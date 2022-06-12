Laurentian Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$17.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MDI stock opened at C$11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market cap of C$962.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,968. Also, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.58, for a total transaction of C$812,616.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,461,020.61. Insiders have sold a total of 106,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,239 over the last 90 days.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

