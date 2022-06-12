Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 1.4%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 28,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

