Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

ETR LEO opened at €8.31 ($8.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.48. Leoni has a 1 year low of €6.84 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of €18.50 ($19.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $271.32 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

