Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $517.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

