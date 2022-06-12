Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

NYSE T opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

