Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $113.68 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $113,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.