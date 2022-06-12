Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.