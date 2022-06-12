Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $79.93 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

