Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 202,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,514,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.