Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

