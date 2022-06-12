Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,323.54.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,635.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

