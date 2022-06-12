Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,315 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Limbach stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

