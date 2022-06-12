LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0014

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $958,929.90 and approximately $11,765.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

