Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,439.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.96 or 0.05408150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00183984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00589087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00558311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00063372 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

