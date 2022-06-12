Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.50

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 82.28 ($1.03). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 393,689 shares.

The company has a market cap of £317.71 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 22,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total value of £16,078.32 ($20,148.27). Also, insider Paul Van der Burgh acquired 12,000 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,180.45).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

