LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09). 215,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,007,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

