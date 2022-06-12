LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09). 215,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,007,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.
About LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP)
Featured Articles
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.