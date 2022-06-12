Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of LOVE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.