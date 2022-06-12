Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $481.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. Lovesac had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.