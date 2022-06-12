Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

