Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of M opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

