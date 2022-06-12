Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches Market Cap of $17.42 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $17.42 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00017647 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00331995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00427946 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

