Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.91.

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

