Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

