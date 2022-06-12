Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $617.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

