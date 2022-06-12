Mather Group LLC. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,440,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $649.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $621.34 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $703.11 and its 200-day moving average is $732.30.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.31.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

