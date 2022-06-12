Mather Group LLC. Has $453,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 740.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

