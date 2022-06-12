Mather Group LLC. Invests $606,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,115 shares of company stock valued at $24,745,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.