Mather Group LLC. Makes New $430,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.04 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.