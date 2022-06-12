Mather Group LLC. Takes $626,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $42.79 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

