MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $997,236.75 and $41,809.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,413.74 or 1.00109378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00175871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00082914 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00110601 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00159432 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.