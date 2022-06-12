Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MAYNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

