Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.26 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

