MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.45 and a 12-month high of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.