MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Walmart by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

