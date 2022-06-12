MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

