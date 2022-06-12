McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $313.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

