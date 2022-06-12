MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 12,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

