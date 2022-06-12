MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.87. 12,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.58.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.