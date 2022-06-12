Merchants Bancorp (MBINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:MBINP opened at $25.58 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

