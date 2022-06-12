Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.