Meridian Network Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $73,652.60 and $186.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00191833 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.04 or 0.01967587 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

