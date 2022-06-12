Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Himalaya Capital Management LLC

Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 11.1% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $294,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

META opened at $175.57 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.53. The stock has a market cap of $475.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

