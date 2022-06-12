MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET opened at $63.47 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.