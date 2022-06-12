MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $607.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.58 and a 200-day moving average of $665.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

