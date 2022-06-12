MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $390.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.76 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

