MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock worth $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $313.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.