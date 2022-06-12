MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 213,703 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

MAR stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average is $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682 in the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

