MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,200.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,288.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,415.32.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.