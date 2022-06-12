MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 727 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

