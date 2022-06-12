MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,932 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

NYSE SRE opened at $154.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

